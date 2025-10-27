Subscribe
River Cruiser MS Lumière Completes First Autonomous "Dock2Dock" Voyage

October 27, 2025

During a live showcase on board Scylla’s new passenger vessel MS Lumière, Shipping Technology, Retina, and Scylla successfully completed the first-ever autonomous Dock2Dock voyage—from undocking in Hardinxveld-Giessendam to docking in Gorinchem.

The demonstration combined Retina’s M-Pilot maneuvering system with the ST BRAIN and Autonomous Lane Assist (ST Sailing) from Shipping Technology, enabling the vessel to undock, sail and dock autonomously under real-world conditions. Throughout the route, the captain remained in full control and supervision, always ensuring safety.

The live showcase demonstrated seamless cooperation between advanced maritime systems:

  • Autonomous undocking powered by Retina’s M-Pilot, in combination with Shipping Technology’s ST BRAIN
  • Autonomous Lane Assist (ST SAILING) for the main trip
  • Autonomous docking, with the captain overseeing each phase of the voyage

During the showcase, the Retina M-Pilot controlled both the thrusters and the engines of the river cruise vessel, working seamlessly with Shipping Technology’s ST BRAIN and Autonomous Lane Assist (ALA). Together, these systems guided the vessel along the optimal route from A to B, automatically managing rudder and pod movements with remarkable precision.

The pilot system continuously factors in variables such as vessel load, engine RPM, and desired turning acceleration to determine the most efficient steering response. By integrating directly with the propulsion system, the technology now also opens the door to future "just-in-time sailing," reducing fuel consumption and supporting more sustainable operations.

Docking River Autonomous Vessels

