Advanced Polymer Coatings Signs Deal to Coat Two Methanol Tankers with Fratelli Cosulich

December 9, 2025

Manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) has signed a deal with global maritime transportation group Fratelli Cosulich to support its methanol-ready fleet expansion.

APC has signed a contract with the Italian headquartered group to supply its industry-leading MarineLINE cargo tank coating to two new IMO Class II chemical tankers, to prepare them for methanol bunkering in Singapore.

The MarineLINE cargo tank coating will ensure superior chemical resistance, faster tank turnaround and extended service life.

The 7,999 DWT ANNA COSULICH and 7,999 DWT CARLOTTA COSULICH are under order from the Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding yard in China.

The new ships are part of Fratelli Cosulich’s Marine Energy fleet expansion strategy, which is focused on sustainable bunkering operations. The next-generation bunker tankers have been designed to support the maritime industry’s shift towards cleaner energy solutions.

They will be methanol-ready with the capacity to carry and bunker the fuel, and in future, burn it, too. They will have full compliance with methanol bunkering requirements.

The vessels will also feature an integrated nitrogen generator system for safe and inert tank operations as well as safety systems specifically engineered for low-flashpoint fuel handling.

Once constructed, they will be delivered to the group’s Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd operation, based in Singapore. ANNA COSULICH is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026, while CARLOTTA COSULICH is scheduled for late 2026.

MarineLINE’s superior chemical resistance properties, ease and speed of cleaning, and the reduced risk of contamination from previous cargoes have made it industry-leading. It has been developed to give protection against thousands of highly aggressive chemicals and as a result protects cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating in the world. The system’s capability to safely transport methanol adds another level of versatility.

Today, APC commands around 12% of the global chemical tanker coating market with some 700 ships worldwide coated with MarineLINE.

