Cruise Shipping: Seatrade Cruise Global Debuts Wellness Oasis

~New immersive hub will infuse wellness programming throughout the conference and create a platform for new voices, innovations and experiences across the cruise ecosystem~





Seatrade Cruise Global, the largest and longest-running event of its kind serving the international cruise industry, has announced the debut of the first-ever Wellness Oasis — a new, dedicated hub designed to explore the future of wellness at sea through immersive programming, innovation and connection.

Launching at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026, taking place 13–16 April at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the Wellness Oasis will be a calm center on the show floor — a multi-sensory sanctuary where attendees can experience the latest wellness concepts shaping the cruise guest journey. Created in close collaboration with Spark Cooperative, the space will also serve as an open platform for cruise lines, brands and wellness innovators to bring ideas to life through curated experiences and activations throughout the week.

“Cruise is evolving quickly to meet the expectations of today’s traveler and wellness is at the center of that shift,” said Chiara Giorgi, Seatrade Cruise Global Brand Director. “The Wellness Oasis is designed as both a destination and a discovery platform: a place to recharge during a high-energy week, and a place to experience the new ideas shaping the future of the cruise guest experience.”

Designed as a three-day journey, the Wellness Oasis mirrors the rhythm of the event itself, blending restoration with hands-on discovery.

Day One: The Mind – Recharge and reset through mindfulness, clarity and calm

Day Two: The Body – Move and thrive with fitness, recovery and nutrition innovation

Day Three: The Spirit – Elevate and integrate with ritual, connection and soulful practices

The Wellness Oasis will feature six immersive zones designed to spotlight wellness innovation across the cruise guest journey: The Reset Pod (Mindfulness & Mental Clarity), The Mat (Fitness & Functional Vitality), The Lab (Recovery & Optimisation), The Sip Bar (Functional Beverages & Nutrition), Future of Beauty (Treatments & Tech Innovation) and Culture Corner (Global Wellness Rituals). Programming will run throughout the conference with a flexible daily cadence - from mindfulness and mobility sessions to recovery-focused demos, functional tastings and culturally rooted rituals.

“We wanted The Wellness Oasis to feel like a genuine reset for people moving through the convention, while also opening the door to bigger ideas about wellness in cruise,” said Travis Brendle, Creative Director, Spark Cooperative. “It is a space where attendees can step out of the noise, experience wellness firsthand, and start imagining how these ideas could live onboard. This is just the beginning of what a more connected wellness ecosystem for our industry could look like.”

“Wellness is going far beyond spa,” Giorgi added. “With the Wellness Oasis, we’re creating an open platform for cruise lines and partners to share ideas, showcase innovation and help define the future of wellness at sea.”