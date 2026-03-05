Fincantieri Delivers Norwegian Luna Cruise Vessel

Fincantieri delivered the cruise ship Norwegian Luna to Norwegian Cruise Line during a ceremony at the builder’s Marghera shipyard in Italy, marking the second vessel in the expanded Prima Plus class.



The 156,000-gt ship follows sister vessel Norwegian Aqua, delivered in 2025, and represents an evolution of the original Prima-class ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which were also built by Fincantieri. At approximately 321 meters in length with capacity for about 3,550 passengers, Norwegian Luna is roughly 10% larger than the earlier Prima-class vessels.



The ship features a range of new entertainment and recreation concepts, including the Aqua Slidecoaster—Norwegian Cruise Line’s hybrid roller coaster and waterslide attraction—as well as the Glow Court interactive sports complex, the Luna Midway outdoor carnival-style entertainment area, and the Moon Climber multi-level obstacle course. Like its sister ships, the vessel also incorporates Ocean Boulevard, the cruise line’s expansive 360-degree outdoor promenade.



The delivery comes shortly after Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Fincantieri announced a new agreement to build three next-generation cruise ships, including one for the Norwegian Cruise Line brand. Those vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2037 and will add to the four-ship order announced in early 2025.





