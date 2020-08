28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Events

INLAND MARINE EXPO VIRTUAL CONFERENCE , The Inland Marine Expo is focused on honoring the brown water community’s rich history and providing the modern workforce with the tools, education, and inspiration it needs to propel forward.

CMA SHIPPING STAMFORD , CT , To mark this special occasion, we are producing an exclusive commemorative book to share stories, growth and expertise over the last 35 years at the 'must attend'…

BALLAST WATER MANAGEMENT ROTTERDAM , NETHERLANDS Over two days, the event will give you essential insight into potential ship-owner and port solutions, and analysis of retrofitting and maintenance experience, through case studies…

TOC AMERICAS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE ,

DANISH MARITIME DAY COPENHAGEN , NETHERLANDS Danish Maritime Days is a major new event for the global maritime industry. It brings together a broad spectrum of stakeholders from across the industry with the…

CLEAN GULF NEW ORLEANS , LA , The CLEAN GULF Conference & Exhibition is the premier annual event for industry and government from North America and beyond to come together and discuss planning…

SEATRADE MARITIME MIDDLE EAST DUBAI , UAE From 7 - 9 December 2020, meet with over 230 exhibiting maritime businesses; build relationships with more than 7,000 reactive stakeholders and learn directly from…

UDT ROTTERDAM , NETHERLANDS Undersea Defence Technology (UDT), as the largest global event dedicated to the underwater defence industry, is a multi-faceted exhibition and conference reflecting…

SMM HAMBURG , GERMANY SMM is the leading international trade fair of the maritime industry. Every two years representatives of the maritime industry and experts from all over the world…

Intermodal Asia Shanghai , China The Intermodal Asia exhibition and conference brings together the container and intermodal industry’s most influential decision-makers from across the world for three days in Shanghai…

SEATRADE CRUISE GLOBAL MIAMI , FL , The four-day conference explores the latest trends with industry influencers and high-level cruise executives and includes the annual State of the Global Cruise…

TOC EUROPE ROTTERDAM , NETHERLANDS TOC Europe is part of a global portfolio of events that bring together stakeholders of the container supply chain to learn, debate and networkTOC has long been considered…

CRUISE SHIP INTERIORS EXPO AMERICA MIAMI , FLORIDA , Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America (CSI) is the first and only expo & conference in North America to provide a platform exclusively dedicated to the entire cruise interiors industry…

MARINE MONEY WEEK NEW YORK , Relied upon by shipowners, financiers, investors, ship managers, brokers, lawyers and accountants for the past 30 years, Marine Money International is constantly…

INTERFERRY Santander , Spain Interferry is a highly respected shipping association representing the ferry industry world-wide. There are currently more than 260 members, representing more than 1,000 individuals from 40 countries.