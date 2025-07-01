Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up in June

The Lake Carriers’ Association reports that shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.5 million tons in June, an increase of 6.5% from 2024.

However, this June’s loadings were below the month’s five-year average by 1.9%.

Loadings out of U.S. quarries totaled 2.9 million tons, an increase of 12.2%t compared to last year. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 639,301 tons, a decrease of 13.4%.

Year-to-date, the Lakes limestone trade stands at 9.1 million tons, a decrease of 6.5% compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries decreased by 4% from 2024 to 7.5 million tons.

Shipments from Ontario quarries total 1.6 million tons, a decrease of 16.5%.