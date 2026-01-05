ABB to Build World’s Largest Shore Power System at Port of Rotterdam

ABB has signed contracts with Rotterdam Shore Power (RSP) to engineer and construct what is expected to be the world’s largest shore power system by capacity at the Port of Rotterdam.

The system will provide over 100 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of shore power capacity and is set to begin operations in the second half of 2028, serving three deep-sea container terminals.

The installations aim to reduce emissions, support compliance with the EU’s FuelEU Maritime Regulation, and improve air quality in Europe’s busiest port.

The project, led by RSP - a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam and Dutch energy company Eneco - will allow up to 32 container ships to connect to shore power simultaneously during loading and unloading.

Power will be delivered via 35 connection points across the APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, Hutchison Ports ECT Delta, and Hutchison Ports ECT Euromax terminals.

The contracts, booked in December 2025, include multi-year service agreements for each terminal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABB will design, install, commission, and test the systems on site. The company will also supply prefabricated infrastructure, its SCADA system for monitoring and control, and tools for tracking energy usage and customer billing. The prefabricated approach is expected to reduce installation time and limit operational disruptions.

RSP estimates that the system could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 96,000 metric tons per year starting in 2030, assuming shore power is used for at least 90% of moored time. The project is also expected to eliminate noise pollution and improve local air quality.