Argentinian Grain Ports Operate Normally Post Strike

Argentina's grain ports were operating normally on Friday after their activities were paralyzed for the last two days by a maritime workers' strike over the government's newly-approved labor reform bill, the head of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities said.

Argentina is a leading global food exporter, but due to the strike, which lasted from Wednesday to Thursday this week, at least 12 ships had to delay their scheduled departure dates.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Argentina's House of Representatives approved a labor reform promoted by libertarian President Javier Milei that aims to boost investment but has been met with fierce resistance from the country's unions

“Everything has been running smoothly since midnight (0300 GMT),” Guillermo Wade, the head of the Chamber, told Reuters.

The bill must be ratified by the Senate to become law.

(Reuters)