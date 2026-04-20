Subscribe
Search

Trucker Strike Continues to Paralyze Grain Exports at Argentinian Ports

April 20, 2026

© arieldufey - stock.adobe.com
© arieldufey - stock.adobe.com

A small group of truckers continue to paralyze grain exports from Argentina's Quequen port, the nation's ports chamber said on Monday, despite most of the sector accepting new rates after a more-than-week-long strike held up at least $450 million in shipments.


KEY CONTEXT

• Truckers began a strike on April 7, blocking access to Bahia Blanca and Quequen ports, demanding rate increases after fuel prices rose nearly 30% this year due to the Middle East conflict.


• More than 30 ships were left waiting with between 700,000 and 1.5 million tons of grains held up for over two weeks, the ports chamber said.


• Most national trucker chambers agreed between April 15 and 17 to reference rates to compensate the cost increases.


• Operations in Bahia Blanca normalized with security forces' support, but some Quequen truckers have carried on with the blockade, the chamber said.


• Operations in the port area of Rosario, which handles more than 80% of the country’s grain exports, were unaffected.

(Reuters)

Ports Port Agriculture Exports Argentina Grain Exports

Related Logistics News

Consortium members. © Western Illinois University

Corn Belt Ports Maritime Consortium Launches to Fill...
© Adobe Stock/boule1301

PSA Singapore Chooses Motorola Solutions’ TETRA Radio...
© Adobe Stock/Funtap

Urals Oil Prices at Russian Ports Rise Amidst Cheaper...
© TraPac

ABB to Supply New Cranes, Systems Upgrade for Trapac Los...
John D. Glass Jr. © SeaPort Manatee

SeaPort Manatee’s John D. Glass Jr. Promoted to Director...
© Port of Gothenburg

Port of Gothenburg Acquires Land for Planned Expansion

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Golden Pass Texas Facility Ready for Inaugural LNG Export

Golden Pass Texas Facility Ready for Inaugural LNG Export

Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach Renew Green Corridor Agreement

Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach Renew Green Corridor Agreement

Chile to US Fruit Trade Down

Chile to US Fruit Trade Down

Baltic Exchange Considers Amending Methodology for Middle East Benchmarks

Baltic Exchange Considers Amending Methodology for Middle East Benchmarks

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Hungary's Magyar urges Ukraine to restart Druzhba immediately
Portugal is confident that its airports won't face a shortage of jet fuel
Poste Italiane fined more than 12.5 Million Euros by Italy's privacy watchdog