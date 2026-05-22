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Jon Oakey, Retired Port of Aberdeen CFO, Wins Finance Lifetime Achievement Award

May 22, 2026

© Port of Aberdeen
© Port of Aberdeen

Recently retired Port of Aberdeen Chief Financial Officer Jon Oakey was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the second Finance & Accountancy Business (FAB) Awards. Held at Union Kirk, Aberdeen on May 21, 2026, the FAB Awards celebrate excellence in finance and accountancy across northeast Scotland.

The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Jon, recognizing a career defined by achievements, purpose, leadership and commitment to leveraging the power of finance to do good and create better outcomes.

Jon joined the port in 2019 and played a pivotal role in the financing and governance of the USD$564 million (£420 million) Aberdeen South Harbour expansion, one of the UK's largest marine infrastructure projects. Under his financial stewardship, Port of Aberdeen achieved record turnover of USD$68.1 million (£50.7 million) and an operating profit of USD$32.9 (£24.5 million) in 2024, while also navigating a more challenging trading environment recently.

Before joining Port of Aberdeen, Jon was Finance Director, Scotland for Stagecoach Group and served as Managing Director of the East Scotland bus operator. He has also held senior roles in Bristow Helicopters and several oil and gas service companies, managing complex operations around the world. Jon was also a Board Member of ETZ Ltd and a member of Prosper’s policy committee.

“When you have spent your career simply trying to do the best you can, it comes as a delightful surprise to receive an award of this nature, providing welcome confirmation that, at least some of the time, you have done something right! I would like to thank all those who felt my contribution was worthwhile over the years and look forward to contributing further to the future of our marvelous part of Scotland," said Jon. 

Ports Port Awards Scotland Maritime Leadership

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