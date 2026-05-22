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Syria, CMA CGM to Operate Two Dry Ports

May 22, 2026

© Taljat - stock.adobe.com
© Taljat - stock.adobe.com

Syria's General Authority for Borders and Customs has signed an agreement with French shipping and logistics group CMA CGM to operate two dry ports within the free zones of Adra, in Damascus' outskirts, and Aleppo, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The deal covers the management and operation of the dry ports to support logistics and trade. It coincided with the launch of a trial freight train linking Latakia port, which is Syria’s principal maritime access point, to Adra after a 14-year halt due to the Syrian civil war.

CMA CGM was not immediately available for comment.

The agreement follows a separate deal signed in May 2025 under which CMA CGM secured a 30‑year contract to modernise and operate Latakia port. Chief Executive Rodolphe Saadé, a Franco‑Lebanese of Syrian origin, has family roots in the country.

On May 11, the European Union restored the full application of its 1977 cooperation agreement with Syria, ending a partial suspension imposed in 2011 over human rights violations under Bashar al-Assad.

The move follows Assad's fall in December 2024 and the lifting of most EU economic sanctions in 2025, and is intended to support Syria's economic recovery and signal renewed EU engagement with the country.

(Reuters)

Ports Port Syria Dry Bulk

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