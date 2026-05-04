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Former MARAD Deputy Administrator Sang Yi Appointed AAPA President, CEO

May 4, 2026

© AAPA
© AAPA

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Sang Yi as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 4.

Most recently, Yi served as Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD), where he oversaw key programs supporting the nation’s commercial and strategic maritime infrastructure. Before his appointment to MARAD, Yi served in the U.S. House of Representatives for almost a decade and a half. Prior to his congressional career, he served in the Intelligence Community. Yi also served as a City Councilman in Fairfax, VA. For more than two decades, Yi has served as an officer in the Navy Reserve and held a U.S. Coast Guard-issued Merchant Marine license.

AAPA’s Board of Directors selected Yi to lead the organization in its next chapter, adding his experience in maritime policy, infrastructure, transportation, and national security to the Washington, D.C.-based maritime trade association.

“I am honored to lead AAPA. Our ports are vital gateways that advance America’s competitiveness,” stated Sang Yi, AAPA’s new President and CEO. “This is a critical time for the maritime industry, and investment in America’s ports has never been more crucial. I look forward to working with AAPA’s Board and membership to represent the ports and companies that are the backbone of the supply chain and produce countless jobs across the Americas.”

As AAPA continues to serve as the unified voice of ports, Yi will lead the association’s work to advance policies that support modern, safe, efficient, and globally competitive ports.

Yi holds a B.S. in Logistics and Intermodal Transportation from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, a M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and a J.D. from the George Washington University Law School.

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