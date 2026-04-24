Tuapse Port Fire Extinguished Days After Ukrainian Drone Attack

A fire at Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has been extinguished, local authorities said on Friday, days after it broke out following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 20.

"The fire at the maritime terminal in Tuapse has been completely extinguished," Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region, said on messaging app Telegram.

One of Russia's major southern ports, Tuapse ⁠is an oil product export hub that also handles dry bulk cargo, such as coal and fertiliser. In addition, it is home to a major oil refinery of the same name owned by Rosneft ROSN.MM.

Ukraine has increased attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure as the United States, which had brokered peace talks to stop the conflict with Russia, has shifted its focus to the Iran war.

(Reuters)