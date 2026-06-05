Subscribe
Search

Oil Slips as Oman Reports Normal Operations at Key Oil Terminal

June 5, 2026

Illustration © Denys / Adobe Stock
Illustration © Denys / Adobe Stock

Oil prices edged down after Oman said operations at Mina al Fahal port were proceeding normally, following a Reuters report that oil loadings had been suspended after an explosion.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 24 cents, or 0.25%, to $94.79 a barrel by 0704 GMT after settling down 2.84% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was at $92.48 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.6%, following a 3.1% loss on Thursday.

Both contracts are set to post their first weekly gain in three weeks, with WTI up more than 6%, after fighting flared up in the Middle East as U.S.-Iran war peace talks dragged on while traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil passes, remained limited.

Petroleum Development Oman said on Friday that operations at Mina Al Fahal port are proceeding normally, after three sources told Reuters earlier that oil loading had been suspended following an explosion near its mooring berths.

Oman exports 800,000 to 900,000 barrels per day of crude from the terminal.

Analysts have also flagged concerns of falling oil inventories globally that could cause a price spike in the third quarter.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected on Thursday a U.S.-brokered agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting. Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a condition for any peace deal with Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believed progress was being made between Israel and Lebanon and that Lebanon deserved to have peace.

"Any optimism remains heavily clouded by a tangled web of headlines and counter-headlines," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

"From a technical perspective, as long as (WTI) crude oil remains above trendline support in the low $80s, the risks remain skewed to the upside."

OPEC is sticking to its oil demand growth forecast of 1.2 million barrels per day for this year, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Thursday, despite the Middle East conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian oil exports have fallen to their lowest level in six years mainly due to the U.S. naval blockade, according to shipping data, although weak demand in China has depressed prices for the oil.


(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan and Sam Li; Editing by Sonali Paul and Kim Coghill)

Offshore Ports Middle East Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Logistics News

© UK SHORE

PINS Project Explores UK Port Electrification Solutions
© Port Houston

Houston Shipping Channel Tonnage Rises 12% in Q1 2026
© Port of Aberdeen

Jon Oakey, Retired Port of Aberdeen CFO, Wins Finance...
From left: Manuel V. Pascua, ICTSI chief financial officer and chief risk officer; Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president; Enrique K. Razon Jr., ICTSI chairman and president, Zou Jiayi, AIIB chair and president; Najeeb Haider, AIIB global director general, project and corporate finance clients; and Yong Zhou, AIIB chief officer, office of the president. Credit: AIIB

AIIB to Lend $300m to Expand Philippines Port Connectivity
Credit: NAWE

Survey Finds U.S. Ports Face $6.7 Billion Cargo Equipment...
(Credit: Aqua superPower)

Aqua superPower, Tidal Transit Partner on Electric CTVs

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Oil Slips as Oman Reports Normal Operations at Key Oil Terminal

Oil Slips as Oman Reports Normal Operations at Key Oil Terminal

SEA-LNG: LNG Bunkering is Surging

SEA-LNG: LNG Bunkering is Surging

Baltic Index Falls as Capesize, Panamax Decline

Baltic Index Falls as Capesize, Panamax Decline

Future Workforce: Maritime and Supply Chain Graduate Finley Navigates Success

Future Workforce: Maritime and Supply Chain Graduate Finley Navigates Success

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Taiwan and China Coast Guards renew standoff in top of South China Sea
Swedish court orders that seized cargo ships can be transferred to Ukraine
China's Xi will visit North Korea to push for deeper ties