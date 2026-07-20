Fourth NSMV Lone Star State Christened for Texas A&M Maritime Academy

The fourth of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs), Lone Star State, was christened on July 17 at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, marking another milestone in the U.S. Maritime Administration's next-generation training ship program.



Built by Hanwha Philly Shipyard under the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) model managed by TOTE Services, the vessel will be delivered to Texas A&M Maritime Academy this fall, where it will serve as the academy's primary training ship while also supporting federal humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.



Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, served as the vessel's sponsor, performing the traditional champagne bottle christening ceremony. The event drew federal, state and industry leaders, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.).



Duffy praised the NSMV program for delivering vessels "on time and on budget," while Scanlon highlighted the program's role in strengthening U.S. shipbuilding and creating jobs in Philadelphia.



The Lone Star State is among the largest and most technologically advanced training ships ever built for a U.S. state maritime academy. Designed specifically for cadet instruction, the vessel features two full mission bridges and two fully operational engine rooms, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in realistic operating environments.



Beyond its educational mission, the ship is designed to support disaster relief and humanitarian assistance operations, providing surge capability when called upon by the federal government.



The NSMV program is intended to replace aging academy training vessels while addressing the nation's growing need for licensed merchant mariners. According to TOTE Services, the VCM acquisition model has reduced government acquisition costs by at least 50% compared with traditional ship procurement methods while accelerating delivery schedules. The efficiencies gained through the program have also supported Hanwha Philly Shipyard's expansion, including plans for a second drydock to increase commercial and government shipbuilding capacity.

Vessel specifications:



•Length: 159.85 m

•Breadth: 27.00 m

•Draft, scantling: 7.50 m

•Total berthing: 760 people

•Speed: 18 kts

•Deadweight: 8,487 MT