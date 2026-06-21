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ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

June 21, 2026

The digitalization trend in offshore energy operations is hardly news, but the speed of technology evolution, driven by artificial intelligence with the companion threat of cyber breaches offers as many questions as answers, as many challenges as opportunities. To help put things in perspective Offshore Engineer TV interviewed Matt Tremblay, SVP, Global Offshore Markets, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) recently in Houston to discuss the investments in effort and capital this classification society has made and continues to make to ensure that offshore energy operators remain ahead of the digitalization wave.

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