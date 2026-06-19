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Baltic Index Reaches One-Week High on Higher Capesize Rates

June 19, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Pawin
© Adobe Stock/Pawin

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose to a one-week high on Friday, buoyed by rising rates for capesize vessels.

  • The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, added 63 points, or 2.4%, to 2,722, its highest since June 12.

  • The capesize index was up 209 points, or 5.3%, at 4,149, its highest since April 10. The index registered a 1% weekly gain.

  • Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-metric-ton cargoes including iron ore and coal, increased $1,900 to $34,128.

  • The panamax index fell 53 points, or 2.5%, to 2,096 and was down 8.2% for the week.

  • Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000 to 70,000 tons of coal or grain, fell $479 to $18,860.

  • Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up 4 points, or 0.2%, at 1,718.

(Reuters)

Shipping Dry Bulk Baltic Exchange

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