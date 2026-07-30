Travis Niederhauser Appointed Company President at Phoenix

Phoenix International Holdings (Phoenix) announced the appointment of Travis Niederhauser to the position of company President effective August 1, 2026. Travis is replacing Patrick Keenan who is joining the company's board of directors after having served as President for ten years.

Travis received a BA in Geography (Concentration in GIS, Cartography, and Remote Sensing) from the University of Hawaii at Mana and earned his commercial diving certificate at the Diver's Institute of Technology.

In his thirteen years at Phoenix, Travis has risen from Diver/Tender to General Manager and has an understanding of Phoenix operations, culture, and strategic potential, combined with a record of leadership, growth, and execution across multiple business lines.