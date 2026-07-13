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UK P&I Club, TT Club Offer to Acquire Thomas Miller Holdings

July 13, 2026

© UK P&I Club/TT Club
© UK P&I Club/TT Club

UK P&I Club and TT Club have announced their joint offer to acquire Thomas Miller Holdings has received shareholder support, with acceptances in excess of 89%.

The acquisition offer was made to shareholders on June 18, 2026 by TMH Bidco, a special-purpose vehicle jointly established by UK P&I Club and TT Club to facilitate the deal. The acquisition is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, which are currently in progress. In the meantime, the Thomas Miller business continues to operate as usual.

To support the transition process, two representatives of TMH Bidco will join the Thomas Miller Holdings Board. 

Merger discussions between UK P&I Club and TT Club continue to progress. Both clubs have signed a framework agreement which formally commits both clubs to the merger, which is expected to conclude on 20th February 2027, subject to all required approvals.

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