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Giovanni Corbetta Appointed as New Chief Executive Officer at Unique Group

July 1, 2026

© Unique Group
© Unique Group

Unique Group, global leaders in subsea technologies and engineering, has announced the appointment of Giovanni Corbetta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 1, 2026.

Giovanni brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the offshore energy, subsea, marine services, engineering, and defense sectors. Throughout his career, he has led businesses across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, building a track record in operational excellence, business transformation, acquisition integration, and sustainable growth.

Most recently, he held several senior leadership roles within James Fisher & Sons plc, including Strategic Advisor to the CEO, Head of Business Excellence, Managing Director of the Marine Contracting Division and Managing Director of JFD. In these positions, he was responsible for offshore and subsea operations, production and manufacturing, engineering services, project delivery, and international business performance.

Prior to this, Giovanni held senior leadership positions within DOF Subsea, Hallin Marine and Saipem where he gained experience managing complex global operations and delivering critical engineering projects in demanding marine environments.

His technical and operational expertise spans subsea technologies, marine services, diving operations, offshore engineering, manufacturing, project execution and international operations management.

"I am honored to join Unique Group at such an exciting point in its journey," said Corbetta. "The company has built an outstanding reputation for innovation, customer focus and technical excellence, supported by a culture rooted in trust, integrity and entrepreneurship. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams around the world to build on these strong foundations, strengthen our market position and continue delivering value for our customers, partners and stakeholders."

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