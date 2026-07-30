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SeaPort Manatee adds Trammell to engineering team

July 30, 2026

© SeaPort Manatee
© SeaPort Manatee

SeaPort Manatee announced the addition of Rodney Trammell, P.E., as senior engineer.

Trammell, a licensed professional engineer, brings a dozen years of industry experience to his new position at the trade hub of Southwest and Central Florida. For the past 7 1/2 years, he has been lead electrical engineer and project manager based out of the Tampa office of Long Beach, California-headquartered global infrastructure advisory firm Moffatt & Nichol.

Trammell earned a master’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s in engineering physics from Jacksonville University. He holds an engineering leadership certificate from Cornell University.

At the entrance to Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee is the ships-to-shelves gateway for burgeoning Southwest and Central Florida markets, with direct connections to the Interstate 4 distribution corridor. With 10 deep-draft berths, the port accommodates the full spectrum of containerized, bulk and project cargo types. SeaPort Manatee annually generates $7.3 billion in economic impacts while providing for more than 42,000 direct and indirect jobs, all without local property tax support.

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