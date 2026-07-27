DP World Completes Dredging Milestone for Senegalese Container Port

DP World has reached a major construction milestone at the Port of Ndayane with the completion of dredging works 13 months ahead of schedule. More than 1,000 people are currently employed directly on the project as construction activity accelerates.

The early completion of the major dredging work ahead allows quay construction and other critical marine works to begin earlier, supporting momentum towards the port's planned completion in 2028. Once operational, the Port of Ndayane will serve as Senegal's principal deep-water container gateway, increasing capacity for international trade and strengthening the country's role as a logistics hub for West Africa.

The works included dredging a 5-km navigation channel, turning basin and berth pocket capable of accommodating the world's largest container vessels. It was carried out using two of the world's largest suction dredgers, underscoring the scale and technical complexity of the project.

More than 95% of the material removed was solid rock, including formations with compressive strength exceeding 100 megapascals, harder than those typically encountered in large-scale port developments. Despite the geological conditions, the works were completed without blasting, reducing environmental impacts and allowing construction to progress safely.

Construction is now focused on the next phase of marine and civil works as the project progresses towards completion in 2028.

Since taking over operations in 2008, DP World has invested approximately $340 million to modernize Senegal's Port of Dakar terminal and expand its capacity. Container throughput has increased from 265,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2008 to 850,000 TEUs in 2025, while vessel waiting times have been reduced from 35 hours to near zero.

It is now the highest-ranked port in Sub-Saharan Africa for efficiency, according to the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index.

With the Port of Dakar operating close to its physical limits, DP World and the Government of Senegal launched the Port of Ndayane project to create the country's next-generation deep-water gateway for international trade. Located approximately 50 km from Dakar, the new port will enable future capacity expansion and more efficient inland logistics.