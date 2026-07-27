Baltic Container Terminal Handles Longest, Largest Vessel to Call at Gdynia Port

Baltic Container Terminal (BCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Gdynia, Poland, successfully handled the inaugural call of MSC Venice, the largest and longest vessel to call at the Port of Gdynia.

The vessel is 399-meters long with a capacity of 16,652 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The vessel’s arrival marks the completion of recent upgrades in BCT, which include the commissioning of new quay cranes and yard equipment, investments that have expanded the terminal’s operational capabilities and capacity to efficiently handle the largest container vessels in the Baltic Sea.