Subscribe
Search

Baltic Container Terminal Handles Longest, Largest Vessel to Call at Gdynia Port

July 27, 2026

The MSC Venice at Baltic Container Terminal. © Baltic Container Terminal
The MSC Venice at Baltic Container Terminal. © Baltic Container Terminal

Baltic Container Terminal (BCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Gdynia, Poland, successfully handled the inaugural call of MSC Venice, the largest and longest vessel to call at the Port of Gdynia.

The vessel is 399-meters long with a capacity of 16,652 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The vessel’s arrival marks the completion of recent upgrades in BCT, which include the commissioning of new quay cranes and yard equipment, investments that have expanded the terminal’s operational capabilities and capacity to efficiently handle the largest container vessels in the Baltic Sea. 

Ports Port Poland Container Terminal

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Shipowners Pause Vessel Deliveries to Ukraine's Black Sea...
© Adobe Stock/Aninka

Houthis Threaten Targeted Attacks on Shipping Companies...
Stephanie Dominguez Walton. © Port of Oakland

Stephanie Dominguez Walton Elected as Board President for...
© Adobe Stock/Uwe Michael Neumann

Douala Port Resumes Operations After Cargo Vessels Collide
© AD Ports Group

Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi Launches Guideline For Maritime...
© American Association of Port Authorities

American Association of Port Authorities Advocates for...

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Logistics News

Baltic Container Terminal Handles Longest, Largest Vessel to Call at Gdynia Port

Baltic Container Terminal Handles Longest, Largest Vessel to Call at Gdynia Port

DP World Completes Dredging Milestone for Senegalese Container Port

DP World Completes Dredging Milestone for Senegalese Container Port

Vessel Sinks Week After Being Struck by Russian Fire

Vessel Sinks Week After Being Struck by Russian Fire

Red Sea Shipping Slows After Houthi Attack on Saudi Arabia

Red Sea Shipping Slows After Houthi Attack on Saudi Arabia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Bousso: ROI-Europe is in for a long and cold winter, as fuel buffers are dwindling.
Italy is preparing new measures to combat the spike in fuel prices amid fiscal worries
Bousso: ROI-Europe is in for a long and cold winter, as fuel buffers are dwindling.