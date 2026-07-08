DP World Dar Es Salaam Achieves Record Efficiency, Vessel Performance

DP World Dar Es Salaam has achieved record vessel performance and reduced cargo discharge times by more than 90% at the Port of Dar es Salaam, marking a milestone since the terminal commenced operations in April 2024.

DP World has shifted the port to modern roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) operations, enabling it to handle larger, more complex vessels safely, while reducing supply chain costs and supporting trade competitiveness and economic growth.

This transformation has delivered a more than 90% reduction in discharge time for comparable cargo, from over 300 hours to under 28 hours, setting a new benchmark for efficiency at the port.

In quarter one, the port achieved another operational milestone, with the arrival of M/V RAMHAN, the longest vessel ever to call at the Dar Es Salaam port with capacity for up to 7,790 vehicles. The vessel discharged 779 car equivalent units (CEUs) of predominantly heavy-duty vehicles in just over 27 hours.

The transition to handling cargo through Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC), implemented in collaboration with the Tanzania Ports Authority, has enabled faster, safer and more efficient discharge of heavy-duty vehicles. This shift from general cargo operations has driven consistent performance gains across cargo categories and strengthened Dar es Salaam's position as a competitive trade hub in East Africa.

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