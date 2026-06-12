Port of Brownsville Welcomes Local, Industry Leaders at State Address

The Port of Brownsville welcomed business leaders, elected officials, industry partners and community stakeholders to its annual State of the Port Address on Thursday, June 11, at the Rancho Viejo Conference Center.

During the event, the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) Board of Commissioners and Port Director and CEO William Dietrich celebrated the port’s 90th anniversary and outlined its continued growth, infrastructure investments and expanding economic impact across the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas.

The event concluded with the recognition of the Port of Brownsville Scholarship Program’s 2026 scholarship recipients. The annual program supports local students pursuing higher education and reflects the port’s ongoing commitment to workforce development and educational advancement within the communities it serves.