HD Hyundai to Supply Four Port Cranes to Tacoma

HD Hyundai has signed a contract with Washington United Terminals Inc. (WUT) to supply four port cranes to the Port of Tacoma.

The contract was signed as part of a terminal modernization project to replace aging cranes at WUT, the U.S. subsidiary of HMM, and to expand the terminal's capacity to accommodate larger container vessels.

WUT currently operates eight quay cranes at the Port of Tacoma, four of which were supplied by HD Hyundai Samho in 1999. The project involves replacing two aging quay cranes with new cranes and adding two new yard cranes. Through the project, both companies expect to enhance port cargo-handling capabilities, expand capacity for larger vessels, and improve operational reliability.

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai Samho will carry out the entire project on a turnkey basis, including the design, manufacturing, transportation, installation, and commissioning of two quay cranes and two yard cranes, with all equipment scheduled for delivery by 2028.

Since 1985, HD Hyundai Samho has supplied 20 port cranes to major ports across the United States.

HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in May last year to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the United States in the shipbuilding industry. During the meeting, Chung introduced HD Hyundai Samho's crane manufacturing capabilities and proposed areas for collaboration.



