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Nord Gas to Supply LNG Regasification System for Exmar FSRU Conversion

July 1, 2026

(Credit: Exmar)
(Credit: Exmar)

Nord Gas Solutions has secured a contract to supply an LNG regasification system for Belgium-based Exmar as part of the conversion of a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) that will support the expansion of the EemsEnergyTerminal in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

The order, booked in the second quarter of 2026, covers the delivery of a regasification system module that will be installed on the converted FSRU to boost LNG import capacity at the Dutch terminal.

Exmar said the project forms part of efforts to strengthen Europe's energy security, with the new regasification system playing a key role in the expanded LNG import solution.

Nord Gas Solutions said the award reinforces its position in the LNG regasification market and builds on its longstanding relationship with Exmar, with the companies having previously collaborated on several LNG vessel projects.

Nord Gas Solutions was established following the acquisition of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions by Mutares SE & Co.

Offshore LNG Europe FSRU Infrastructure

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