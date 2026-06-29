Subscribe
Search

AD Ports Group, Emirates Global Aluminium Invest $22m in Khalifa Port Infrastructure Development

June 29, 2026

© AD Ports Group
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest premium aluminium producer in the world, have signed an agreement to enhance EGA’s dedicated berth at Khalifa Port.

As part of their longstanding strategic partnership, AD Ports Group and EGA will jointly invest USD$22.87 million (AED 84 million) in a multi-phase berth enhancement program to upgrade EGA’s dedicated port infrastructure and accommodate Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, which can transport 15–20% more cargo than the Capesize vessels currently calling at EGA’s berth. The enhancements will further improve berth productivity, operational efficiency, and overall cargo-handling performance.

Upon completion of the planned works by August 2028, the upgraded berth is expected to support the handling of approximately 8 million tons of bulk cargo annually. The project will also enhance operational flexibility by enabling the installation of additional unloader facilities.

In addition, the enhancement program includes upgrades to the existing capping beam, the installation of new bollards and fenders, the extension of crane beams and foundations, the provision of additional utility connections, and dredging works. Collectively, these enhancements will facilitate the safe and efficient accommodation of larger vessel classes while supporting the anticipated increase in future bulk-handling volumes.

Khalifa Port, ranked 39th in the prestigious Lloyd’s List Top 100 Ports for 2025, is also a regional container hub to three of the world’s largest shipping lines – CMA CGM, COSCO, and MSC. It also serves as a technologically advanced maritime gateway to Abu Dhabi, providing seamless multimodal access to Khalifa Economic Zones – Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), the Middle East’s largest integrated system of economic cities and free zones, and extending inland connectivity across the UAE and wider Gulf region through the dry ports of Al Faya and Al Ain.

Ports Infrastructure Port Aluminum

Related Logistics News

© Heritage Capital Group

Heritage Capital Group Appoints Jamie McCurry as Industry...
Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel...
(Credit: Insight Marine)

Irish Consultancy Opens Its Doors for Offshore Wind,...
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group Launches Joint Venture Noatum ‎Ports –...
Daytime view of the Puerto Bahía LNG import terminal site in Cartagena Bay, Colombia. Photo: Puerto Bahía

ECOnnect Energy Lands Colombian LNG Transfer Contract
© Victoria International Container Terminal

Victoria International Container Terminal Deploys Hybrid...

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Logistics News

JS Alliance Successfully Completes Indian Liquid Cargo Berth

JS Alliance Successfully Completes Indian Liquid Cargo Berth

Heritage Capital Group Appoints Jamie McCurry as Industry Specialist

Heritage Capital Group Appoints Jamie McCurry as Industry Specialist

CMA CGM, Asyad Plan $400m Terminal at Sohar Port

CMA CGM, Asyad Plan $400m Terminal at Sohar Port

AD Ports Group, Emirates Global Aluminium Invest $22m in Khalifa Port Infrastructure Development

AD Ports Group, Emirates Global Aluminium Invest $22m in Khalifa Port Infrastructure Development

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

China bans light aircraft following Beijing tower crash: FT
UK's long-awaited Defence Plan allocates PS5 Billion to Drones
U.S. announces that Trump envoys Kushner, Witkoff and Witkoff are traveling to Doha for the Iran meeting