AD Ports Group, Emirates Global Aluminium Invest $22m in Khalifa Port Infrastructure Development

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest premium aluminium producer in the world, have signed an agreement to enhance EGA’s dedicated berth at Khalifa Port.

As part of their longstanding strategic partnership, AD Ports Group and EGA will jointly invest USD$22.87 million (AED 84 million) in a multi-phase berth enhancement program to upgrade EGA’s dedicated port infrastructure and accommodate Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, which can transport 15–20% more cargo than the Capesize vessels currently calling at EGA’s berth. The enhancements will further improve berth productivity, operational efficiency, and overall cargo-handling performance.

Upon completion of the planned works by August 2028, the upgraded berth is expected to support the handling of approximately 8 million tons of bulk cargo annually. The project will also enhance operational flexibility by enabling the installation of additional unloader facilities.

In addition, the enhancement program includes upgrades to the existing capping beam, the installation of new bollards and fenders, the extension of crane beams and foundations, the provision of additional utility connections, and dredging works. Collectively, these enhancements will facilitate the safe and efficient accommodation of larger vessel classes while supporting the anticipated increase in future bulk-handling volumes.

Khalifa Port, ranked 39th in the prestigious Lloyd’s List Top 100 Ports for 2025, is also a regional container hub to three of the world’s largest shipping lines – CMA CGM, COSCO, and MSC. It also serves as a technologically advanced maritime gateway to Abu Dhabi, providing seamless multimodal access to Khalifa Economic Zones – Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), the Middle East’s largest integrated system of economic cities and free zones, and extending inland connectivity across the UAE and wider Gulf region through the dry ports of Al Faya and Al Ain.