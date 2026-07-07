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Hapag-Lloyd to Deploy NexusWave Fleetwide

July 7, 2026

© Inmarsat Maritime
© Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has secured an agreement with Hapag-Lloyd to deploy NexusWave across its global fleet, following successful onboard trials of the fully managed bonded connectivity service.

Hapag-Lloyd began evaluating NexusWave in 2024 as part of its broader digitalization roadmap and Strategy 2030 ambitions. During the trial phase, direct crew feedback highlighted the service’s ability to deliver a consistent “home-like” internet experience with consistent global availability. Beyond crew connectivity, the evaluation focused on operational continuity, application performance, cybersecurity resilience and the ability to support Hapag-Lloyd’s evolving digital ecosystem at sea.

NexusWave will provide Hapag-Lloyd with high-speed fully managed, secure-by-design connectivity that intelligently bonds Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band networks and offers unlimited data, supporting real-time collaboration, remote IT management, data-intensive applications and enhanced vessel performance monitoring across the fleet.

The agreement also includes Inmarsat’s Premium Care Programme, providing round-the-clock technical assistance and access to maintenance and warranty services across more than 80 ports worldwide.

By enabling more connected, data-driven and operationally efficient vessels, NexusWave will support Hapag-Lloyd’s Strategy 2030, enhancing customer service, advancing sustainability goals, and driving scalable digital transformation to help solidify its position as a top-five global container line.

Connectivity Fleet connectivity

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