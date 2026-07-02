Fleetwork: Posidonia 2026 Signals Turning Point for Al, Cloud Adoption in Shipping

Artificial intelligence and cloud-native technologies have moved from innovation projects to operational priorities for shipping companies, according to Fleetwork, following its participation in Posidonia 2026.

The Greek maritime technology company, developer of the first fully cloud-based maritime ERP platform built in Greece, reported strong interest from shipowners and operators seeking to modernize fleet management, streamline workflows and unlock greater value from operational data through Al-powered and cloud-native solutions. During Posidonia 2026, Fleetwork conducted more than 80 meetings with representatives from 50 shipping companies and received 15 requests for product demonstrations and follow-up discussions.

Discussions throughout Posidonia 2026 highlighted a clear shift in the industry's digital agenda. Fleet operators are increasingly looking beyond traditional on-premises systems and fragmented software environments, prioritizing platforms that provide real-time visibility, seamless vessel-to-shore collaboration, automation capabilities and scalable infrastructure capable of supporting future operational requirements.

"One of the strongest messages from Posidonia was that digital transformation is no longer a strategic ambition for shipping companies—it is a business imperative," said Giannis Sarris, Founder and CEO of Fleetwork. "More than 70% of the conversations we held during the exhibition focused on artificial intelligence, automation and cloud migration strategies, highlighting the industry's growing appetite for smarter and more connected operational environments."

As artificial intelligence emerged as one of the dominant themes across Posidonia 2026, significant attention was drawn to Al FleetYision, Fleetwork's Al-powered assistant designed specifically for maritime operations. The solution helps automate routine administrative tasks, simplify access to critical information, enhance reporting capabilities and accelerate decision-making across fleet operations. Early adopters have reported up to 90% reduction in reporting preparation time and 100% faster access to operational information, helping teams improve efficiency and responsiveness.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Fleetwerk's cloud-native ERP platform provides an integrated environment covering maintenance, procurement, inventory, safety, accounting, finance, crew and operational management. In just 2 years from its launch, the platform supports more than 300 active users across 100+ vessels operated by 11 shipping companies in many countries.

Visitors also showed strong interest in Fleetwork's mobile application, which enables users to monitor fleet activities, manage equipment, review operational data and approve critical tasks remotely. The company additionally demonstrated its customizable dashboard environment, delivering role-specific insights tailored to crew members, superintendents, procurement teams, finance departments and senior management.

The growing demand for intelligent automation, real-time operational visibility and flexible cloud infrastructure reflects a broader industry transformation that was evident throughout Posidonia 2026.

As regulatory requirements increase and competitive pressures intensify, shipping companies are increasingly investing in technologies that enable faster, data-driven decisions and more efficient operations.

As the maritime sector continues its digital evolution, Fleetwork expects Al-assisted workflows, intelligent automation and cloud-native platforms to play an increasingly central role in shaping the next generation of fleet operations.