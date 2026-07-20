Port Houston Sees Strong Container Volumes for June, Steel Rebounds

The Houston Ship Channel region showed resilient trade activity, while Port Houston's public terminals recorded strong June container volumes and a moderate rebound for steel cargo.
Key Takeaways
Houston Ship Channel Region – May 2026
Source: U.S. Census Bureau data released July 9, 2026
Tonnage (Short Tons)
May 2026
May 2025
Change %
2026 YTD
2025 YTD
Change %
Export
19,329,185
15,088,844
↑ 28%
92,402,949
75,354,892
↑ 23%
Import
4,639,172
4,112,702
↑ 12%
21,370,024
22,327,166
↓ 4%
Total Tonnage
23,968,357
19,201,546
↑ 25%
113,772,973
97,682,058
↑ 17%
Houston Ship Channel Vessel Call Activity – June 2026
Source: Greater Houston Port Bureau’s Marine Exchange of Texas released July 3, 2026
Vessel Traffic
June 2026
June 2025
Change %
2026 YTD
2025 YTD
Change %
Total Deep Draft Transits
1,559
1,381
↑ 13%
9,336
8,652
↑ 8%
Total Barge Transits
18,180
17,416
↑ 4%
110,262
104,624
↑ 5%
Port Houston Public Terminals Performance – June 2026
Source: Port Houston
Cargo Category
June 2026
June 2025
Change %
2026 YTD
2025 YTD
Change %
Loaded Imports (TEUs)
177,097
139,453
↑ 27%
1,029,667
963,836
↑ 7%
Loaded Exports (TEUs)
131,011
133,040
↓ 2%
800,967
803,278
0%
Total Containers (TEUs)
389,962
331,864
↑ 18%
2,229,473
2,169,677
↑ 3%
Steel Imports (Tons)
406,452
290,775
↑ 40%
1,844,985
2,184,349
↓ 16%
Steel (Tons)
430,510
294,699
↑ 46%
1,953,089
2,279,360
↓ 14%
General Cargo (Tons)
139,128
89,573
↑ 55%
692,934
517,265
↑ 34%
Total Tonnage (Tons)
4,682,452
4,519,675
↑ 4%
28,205,371
27,460,673
↑ 3%