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Port Houston Sees Strong Container Volumes for June, Steel Rebounds

July 20, 2026

© Adobe Stock/mark
© Adobe Stock/mark

The Houston Ship Channel region showed resilient trade activity, while Port Houston's public terminals recorded strong June container volumes and a moderate rebound for steel cargo.

Key Takeaways

  • Houston Ship Channel region total trade increased 17% through May, driven by a 23% increase in exports while import tonnage declined 4%.
  • Crude oil and refined products together account for more than half of all tonnage moving through the Houston Ship Channel region, reinforcing the region's role as a leading U.S. energy gateway.
  • Port Houston's public terminals handled more than 28 million tons through June, increasing 3% compared to the first half of last year and outperforming broader U.S. cargo market trends.
  • General Cargo is up 34% at the public terminals with breakbulk driving much of that growth, increasing 35% through the first half of the year. Steel cargo has shown moderate growth in recent months, including a 46% increase in June, while year-to-date tonnage continues to trail last year by 14%.
  • Port Houston handled 2,229,473 TEUs through H1, the biggest first-half container volume in Port Houston history.

Houston Ship Channel Region – May 2026

Source: U.S. Census Bureau data released July 9, 2026

Tonnage (Short Tons)

May 2026

May 2025

Change %

2026 YTD

2025 YTD

Change %

Export

19,329,185

15,088,844

↑ 28%

92,402,949

75,354,892

↑ 23%

Import

4,639,172

4,112,702

↑ 12%

21,370,024

22,327,166

↓ 4%

Total Tonnage

23,968,357

19,201,546

↑ 25%

113,772,973

97,682,058

↑ 17%

 

 

Houston Ship Channel Vessel Call Activity – June 2026

Source: Greater Houston Port Bureau’s Marine Exchange of Texas released July 3, 2026

Vessel Traffic

June 2026

June 2025

Change %

2026 YTD

2025 YTD

Change %

Total Deep Draft Transits

1,559

1,381

↑ 13%

9,336

8,652

↑ 8%

Total Barge Transits

18,180

17,416

↑ 4%

110,262

104,624

↑ 5%

 

Port Houston Public Terminals Performance – June 2026

Source: Port Houston

Cargo Category

June 2026

June 2025

Change %

2026 YTD

2025 YTD

Change %

Loaded Imports (TEUs)

177,097

139,453

↑ 27%

1,029,667

963,836

↑ 7%

Loaded Exports (TEUs)

131,011

133,040

↓ 2%

800,967

803,278

0%

Total Containers (TEUs)

389,962

331,864

↑ 18%

2,229,473

2,169,677

↑ 3%

Steel Imports (Tons)

406,452

290,775

↑ 40%

1,844,985

2,184,349

↓ 16%

Steel (Tons)

430,510

294,699

↑ 46%

1,953,089

2,279,360

↓ 14%

General Cargo (Tons)

139,128

89,573

↑ 55%

692,934

517,265

↑ 34%

Total Tonnage (Tons)

4,682,452

4,519,675

↑ 4%

28,205,371

27,460,673

↑ 3%


Port Shipping Steel Container Shipping

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