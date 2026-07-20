Port Houston Sees Strong Container Volumes for June, Steel Rebounds

The Houston Ship Channel region showed resilient trade activity, while Port Houston's public terminals recorded strong June container volumes and a moderate rebound for steel cargo.

Key Takeaways

Houston Ship Channel region total trade increased 17% through May, driven by a 23% increase in exports while import tonnage declined 4%.

Crude oil and refined products together account for more than half of all tonnage moving through the Houston Ship Channel region, reinforcing the region's role as a leading U.S. energy gateway.

Port Houston's public terminals handled more than 28 million tons through June, increasing 3% compared to the first half of last year and outperforming broader U.S. cargo market trends.

General Cargo is up 34% at the public terminals with breakbulk driving much of that growth, increasing 35% through the first half of the year. Steel cargo has shown moderate growth in recent months, including a 46% increase in June, while year-to-date tonnage continues to trail last year by 14%.

Port Houston handled 2,229,473 TEUs through H1, the biggest first-half container volume in Port Houston history.

Houston Ship Channel Region – May 2026

Source: U.S. Census Bureau data released July 9, 2026

Tonnage (Short Tons) May 2026 May 2025 Change % 2026 YTD 2025 YTD Change % Export 19,329,185 15,088,844 ↑ 28% 92,402,949 75,354,892 ↑ 23% Import 4,639,172 4,112,702 ↑ 12% 21,370,024 22,327,166 ↓ 4% Total Tonnage 23,968,357 19,201,546 ↑ 25% 113,772,973 97,682,058 ↑ 17%

Houston Ship Channel Vessel Call Activity – June 2026

Source: Greater Houston Port Bureau’s Marine Exchange of Texas released July 3, 2026

Vessel Traffic June 2026 June 2025 Change % 2026 YTD 2025 YTD Change % Total Deep Draft Transits 1,559 1,381 ↑ 13% 9,336 8,652 ↑ 8% Total Barge Transits 18,180 17,416 ↑ 4% 110,262 104,624 ↑ 5%

Port Houston Public Terminals Performance – June 2026

Source: Port Houston

Cargo Category June 2026 June 2025 Change % 2026 YTD 2025 YTD Change % Loaded Imports (TEUs) 177,097 139,453 ↑ 27% 1,029,667 963,836 ↑ 7% Loaded Exports (TEUs) 131,011 133,040 ↓ 2% 800,967 803,278 0% Total Containers (TEUs) 389,962 331,864 ↑ 18% 2,229,473 2,169,677 ↑ 3% Steel Imports (Tons) 406,452 290,775 ↑ 40% 1,844,985 2,184,349 ↓ 16% Steel (Tons) 430,510 294,699 ↑ 46% 1,953,089 2,279,360 ↓ 14% General Cargo (Tons) 139,128 89,573 ↑ 55% 692,934 517,265 ↑ 34% Total Tonnage (Tons) 4,682,452 4,519,675 ↑ 4% 28,205,371 27,460,673 ↑ 3%



