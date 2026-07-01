Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi Launches Guideline For Maritime Businesses in the Emirate

Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, a platform for collaboration across the emirate’s growing maritime sector, operated by Abu Dhabi Maritime and led by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the emirate’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, has launched a new guidebook to help international maritime businesses and entrepreneurs settle and grow in the emirate.

The guidebook, titled “Abu Dhabi’s Compass for Maritime Businesses: Your Gateway to Global Opportunity,” outlines the core drivers of Abu Dhabi’s maritime competitiveness and growth opportunities for a global audience.

Backed by facts, figures, and testimonials, as well as insights from DNV, the publication emphasizes Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global trade hub, enabled by world-class infrastructure and integrated multimodal connectivity across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America. Each carefully curated section presents a clear and compelling business case for international enterprises and prospective maritime partners.

It also highlights how global companies can benefit from Abu Dhabi’s next phase of economic growth as the emirate emerges as one of the world’s fastest-rising maritime hubs, climbing 10 places since 2022 to rank 22nd in the “Leading Maritime Cities (LMC)” global benchmarking report.

The guidebook includes overviews of Abu Dhabi’s expansive maritime ecosystem, business environment, established network of industry stakeholders and institutions, and comfortable and welcoming lifestyle. Finally, it offers resources and contacts for interested parties to begin their journey in the emirate.

Overall, the guidebook underlines Abu Dhabi’s long-term stability as a future-ready and resilient destination for trade, investment, and innovation. Its launch also aligns with the UAE national vision for diversified, sustainable economic development.