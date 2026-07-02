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ICS Publications Releases 6th Edition of Environmental Compliance Shipping Guide

July 2, 2026

© International Chamber of Shipping
© International Chamber of Shipping

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Publications launches the sixth edition of Shipping and the Environment: A Guide to Environmental Compliance, offering an expanded and accessible overview of how shipping relates to environmental protection and global regulation.

Developed for a broad audience, including shipping companies, seafarers, policymakers, and those new to the maritime sector, the guide provides a clear introduction to environmental requirements affecting shipping today, alongside developments expected in the years ahead. It brings complex information together into a single, easy-to-understand resource that does not require technical or regulatory expertise.

Positioned as an overview rather than a technical manual, the publication explains what regulations apply, why they matter, and how the landscape is changing. It supports awareness and preparedness, helping readers understand emerging expectations and navigate an evolving regulatory environment with confidence.

The sixth edition includes expanded content, updated data, and broader coverage of international, regional, and state-level frameworks, including developments specific to the United States. It places stronger emphasis on future regulation, particularly measures expected to take effect from 2028 onwards, and introduces an Environmental Protection Measures Checklist designed as a practical awareness tool.

Key topics explored include new potential regulations on the control of invasive aquatic species, Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems discharges, MARPOL Annex IV (sewage) and its associated guidelines, and measures to regulate the carriage of plastic pellets by sea.

The guide can be found here

Environmental Shipping Guidelines Compliance

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