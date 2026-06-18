Subscribe
Search

Marlink Provides Connectivity for TUI Cruises’ New Mein Schiff Flow

June 18, 2026

© Marlink
© Marlink

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical digital solutions, has been selected by TUI Cruises to deliver digital experiences for guests, crew and ship operations through a fully managed hybrid connectivity and digital services platform for Mein Schiff Flow, the latest addition to the cruise operator’s fleet. 

Scheduled for christening in Trieste, Italy, on 20 June 2026, Mein Schiff Flow will enter service with a fully integrated connectivity environment combining Starlink LEO services, GEO VSAT and MSS backup connectivity orchestrated through Marlink’s advanced network management capabilities. TUI Cruises will livestream the christening via Starlink to bring the ceremony to a broader audience.

Designed to support digital operations and connectivity services for more than 3,900 guests plus 1,500 crew onboard, Mein Schiff Flow is part of TUI Cruises’ new InTUItion-class. 

Enabled by Marlink’s unified Possibility Portfolio and delivered through XChange NextGen, the hybrid network architecture is designed to maximize service availability and resilience across varying operating environments, including remote and exotic destinations where consistent connectivity remains essential for both operational continuity and a high-quality experience. Intelligent orchestration across multiple satellite services enables dynamic traffic management based on network availability, application priority and operational requirements.

The deployment builds on the long-standing relationship between Marlink and TUI Cruises, supporting TUI Cruises' digital transformation journey since 2018, including the deployment of Sealink NextGen onboard the InTUItion-class vessel Mein Schiff Relax in 2024. 

Connectivity Cruise Ship

Related Logistics News

Source: NYK

NYK Vessels Chartered for Low-Carbon Ammonia Transport...
Daytime view of the Puerto Bahía LNG import terminal site in Cartagena Bay, Colombia. Photo: Puerto Bahía

ECOnnect Energy Lands Colombian LNG Transfer Contract
Proposed terminal layout. The selected site for the marine facility is Berth 207 in the Port of Richards Bay’s South Dunes precinct, identified in Transnet's Port Development Framework Plan for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility based on a floating storage unit (FSU). © Zululand Energy Terminal

Zululand Energy Terminal Signs HaA with ExxonMobil to...
Source: Corn Belt Ports

Northern Grain Belt Ports Initiative Established
© Brad Nixon / Adobe Stock

Container Imports Soar at Port of Los Angeles
© American Maritime Congress

Elizabeth O’Connor Appoint as Executive Director of...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

DNV Verifies Lifting System for Immersed Tunnel

DNV Verifies Lifting System for Immersed Tunnel

AD Ports Group Enhances Al Faya Dry Port’s Integration with the Global Trade and Logistics Ecosystem

AD Ports Group Enhances Al Faya Dry Port’s Integration with the Global Trade and Logistics Ecosystem

Schipper Takes the Helm of Netherlands Coast Guard

Schipper Takes the Helm of Netherlands Coast Guard

Marlink Provides Connectivity for TUI Cruises’ New Mein Schiff Flow

Marlink Provides Connectivity for TUI Cruises’ New Mein Schiff Flow

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Sources claim that PetroChina and Indian Oil failed to secure tankers for loading Iraqi crude.
Birol, IEA's Birol, says the Strait of Hormuz should be reopened without conditions
Senator calls on FAA to refuse White House pressure and approve Trump arch