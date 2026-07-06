Port of Québec Advances 16 MW Shore Power Project for Cruise Ships

The Port of Québec is advancing a 16 megawatt shore power project at Berth 30, strengthening its cruise infrastructure and supporting lower-emission operations on the Saint Lawrence.

Scheduled to be operational in 2028, the system will allow compatible cruise ships to connect directly to Québec's hydroelectric grid while docked. Shore power reduces the need for ships to run auxiliary engines during port calls, helping cut greenhouse gas emissions, local air pollutants and noise while vessels are alongside. The project is part of a nearly $70 million investment in Berth 30 and related cruise infrastructure.

The Port of Québec said the project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at berth by up to 90 percent, representing approximately 70,000 tons of avoided emissions over time. It also is expected to help cruise lines improve environmental performance, support Carbon Intensity Indicator goals and offer passengers a more sustainable way to experience the destination.

The Québec project adds to growing shore power momentum across the Canada & New England and Saint Lawrence region. Montreal and New York already have shore power capabilities in place, while Boston has advanced shore power planning and Charlottetown has announced funding for its own shore power project.

Together, these investments help position the region as one of North America's most compelling cruise destinations for lower-emission itineraries, strong port infrastructure and responsible destination growth.