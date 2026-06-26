Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel Handling System

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine Co., Ltd. (HZME) for its MAmmoSS ammonia fuel handling system.

[The Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS) consists of an Ammonia Fuel Supply System (AFSS) and an Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS), along with control equipment to integrate and regulate these systems.]

HZME is a dual licensee of Everllence SE and WinGD, major licensors of marine engines. MAmmoSS will be designed and optimized to be compatible with the ammonia marine engines of these two licensors, and after delivery to HZME's facility, will be used for shop tests of both engines.