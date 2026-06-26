Subscribe
Search

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel Handling System

June 26, 2026

Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding
Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine Co., Ltd. (HZME) for its MAmmoSS ammonia fuel handling system.

[The Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS) consists of an Ammonia Fuel Supply System (AFSS) and an Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS), along with control equipment to integrate and regulate these systems.]

HZME is a dual licensee of Everllence SE and WinGD, major licensors of marine engines. MAmmoSS will be designed and optimized to be compatible with the ammonia marine engines of these two licensors, and after delivery to HZME's facility, will be used for shop tests of both engines.

Technology Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Infrastructure Ammonia Green Ports Future Fuel

Related Logistics News

Copyright Trevor Benbrook/AdobeStock

Cavotec Inks Southern California Shore Power Order
© DNV

DNV Verifies Lifting System for Immersed Tunnel
Image courtesy Fincantieri

Hackathon Spotlights AI, Autonomous Systems for Maritime...
ANTWERPEN, EXMAR, powered by WinGD’s X52DF-A. © EXMAR

Ammonia-Fueled Vessel Delivered to EXMAR
Image courtesy Hamworthy

Hamworthy is Back as Independent Company
Steve Esau courtesy of SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG: LNG Bunkering is Surging

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Logistics News

BIMCO, ICS Report Warns of Possible Shortage of STCW Certified Officers

BIMCO, ICS Report Warns of Possible Shortage of STCW Certified Officers

France to Export Four Barley Cargoes to China

France to Export Four Barley Cargoes to China

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel Handling System

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel Handling System

Cavotec Inks Southern California Shore Power Order

Cavotec Inks Southern California Shore Power Order

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: How to monitor the stress on European power systems during heatwaves
ROI-Hormuz oil shock echoes 1973 embargo lessons: Bousso
UN agency works to restart Hormuz Evacuations after Ship Attack