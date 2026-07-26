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World’s Fastest Self-Unloader Ready for Simandou Project

July 26, 2026

Source: SimFer
Source: SimFer

SimFer, the Joint Venture between the Government of Guinea, Rio Tinto and the Chinalco-led CIOH Consortium, has named its first transhipment vessel (TSV), Wontanara.

The vessel will be deployed to support Simandou, the largest greenfield mining and related infrastructure project in Africa, where it will become the first of five specialized TSV vessels supporting SimFer’s marine logistics operations at the Port of Morebaya in Guinea.

Each specially designed TSV will transport more than 40,000 tonnes of iron ore from the port to ocean-going vessels offshore, supporting the project as it ramps up to full production capacity. The Wontanara is reported to be the fastest self-unloading vessel – over 12,000 tonnes per hour - and also the first self-discharger with bidirectional sailing capability. The vessel was built by the Chengxi Shipyard.

SimFer Managing Director Chris Aitchison said: “This vessel represents years of engineering, collaboration and commitment from teams across Guinea and China. The choice of the name Wontanara – meaning ‘we are together’ – perfectly captures the spirit of this project and the cooperation that has made this milestone possible. I would like to thank our SimFer teams and all the partners who have made this possible, including CSL and Chengxi Shipbuilding, for their commitment and focus. It is an incredibly proud moment to see Guinean talent represented here today – including our future Guinean seafarers and the vessel’s Godmother, Nene Hawa Baldé. Néné Hawa is a valued member of our Port team who has shown immense care in everything she does, promoting and supporting others and truly representing the key qualities we need in a Godmother. She embodies the values of responsibility, care and solidarity that Wontanara represents.”
Wontanara’s first crew will include some of the first cohort of SimFer’s Guinean seafarer trainees, trained in China by the Quanzhou Ocean Institute, through a program supported by SimFer’s maritime partner Cosco Shipping.

Vessel particulars:

Length: 215 meters
Capacity: more than 40,000 tonnes
Designed specifically for shallow-water operations
Self-unloading system capable of handling up to 12,000 tonnes of iron ore per hour
Five thrusters enabling operation without tug assistance.

Shipbuilding Bulk Carriers Cargo Iron Ore

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