By the Numbers: Maritime Safety in 2026 — Fewer Losses, Bigger Risks

The maritime industry continues to improve its safety record, but the challenges confronting shipowners, operators, insurers and regulators have never been more complex.

According to Allianz Commercial's Safety and Shipping Review 2026, global shipping losses remain near historic lows, yet a new era of geopolitical conflict, cyber-enabled crime, aging fleets, alternative fuels, cargo fires and supply chain disruption is reshaping risk across the maritime sector. Here is maritime safety and shipping in 2026 — by the numbers.



90% -

Approximately 90% of global trade still moves by sea, underscoring the critical importance of maritime safety and operational reliability to the world economy.



2,818 -

The total number of reported shipping incidents involving vessels over 100 GT in 2025, down from 3,353 incidents in 2024 — a 16% year-over-year decline. The decrease reflects continuing improvements in vessel design, regulation, safety management systems and operational practices.



1,505 -

Machinery damage and failure incidents reported in 2025, representing more than half of all reported casualties worldwide. Machinery-related issues remain the industry's single largest operational risk, accounting for 53% of all incidents.



218 -

Fire and explosion incidents reported during 2025.

Although down from 255 incidents in 2024, fires remain one of the industry's most persistent threats and represent the second-highest annual total recorded during the past decade. Lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles and misdeclared cargo continue to be major contributors.



43 -

Total vessel losses reported worldwide during 2025.

This compares with annual totals that routinely exceeded 100 vessels just a decade ago. Allianz notes that the industry has reduced annual losses by 37% when comparing the 2021-2025 period with 2016-2020.



905 -

Total vessel losses recorded worldwide during the past decade.

Between 2016 and 2025, Allianz tracked 905 total losses involving vessels over 100 GT, illustrating both the scale of global shipping activity and the long-term improvement in safety performance.



255 -

Total losses recorded in the South China, Indochina, Indonesia and Philippines region over the past decade.

The region remains the world's leading loss hotspot, reflecting the enormous concentration of vessel traffic moving through some of the busiest trade lanes on the planet.



622 -

Shipping incidents reported in the East Mediterranean and Black Sea region during 2025, making it the world's most active incident zone last year.

The British Isles ranked a close second with 619 incidents. Together, these two regions accounted for nearly half of all reported casualties globally.



20,000

Estimated number of seafarers directly affected by disruptions resulting from conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Allianz, thousands of vessels and crews faced extended voyages, operational uncertainty and growing psychological strain amid escalating geopolitical tensions.



6,000+ -

Seafarers abandoned during 2025.

Allianz reports that crew abandonment has now increased for six consecutive years, reaching a record high. The trend comes at a time when shipping faces growing demand for skilled personnel to support digitalization and decarbonization initiatives.



70% -

Reduction in Suez Canal traffic following Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

As carriers rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, traffic around southern Africa surged by 250%, adding voyage time, fuel consumption and operational costs while introducing further volatility into global supply chains.



500+ -

Shipping incidents recorded in Arctic waters during the past decade.

As commercial interest in Arctic routes grows, machinery damage and failure account for nearly half of all incidents reported in the region, highlighting the operational challenges of navigating remote and environmentally demanding waters.



23 Years -

The average age of the global fleet in 2025.

Aging tonnage is emerging as a growing safety concern. Allianz reports that vessels older than 20 years are involved in more than half of all safety incidents worldwide, while nearly one-quarter of the global container fleet has now surpassed the 20-year mark.



160,000 -

Cargo crimes recorded globally over a two-year period.

Cargo theft is becoming increasingly sophisticated as organized criminal groups leverage cyber tools, falsified documentation and fraudulent carrier schemes. Allianz notes a five-fold increase in cargo theft losses since late 2022.



50% -

More than half of all container ships on order in 2025 are capable of operating on alternative fuels.

However, Allianz warns that regulatory and liability frameworks for fuels such as LNG, methanol and ammonia continue to lag technological adoption, creating uncertainty for shipowners and insurers alike.



The Bottom Line

The most encouraging statistic in Allianz's 2026 review may be the continued decline in vessel losses. The most concerning statistic may be that today's risks increasingly originate outside the engine room.

While machinery failures, fires and groundings remain perennial threats, shipping now faces a broader risk landscape defined by geopolitical conflict, cyber-enabled crime, supply chain disruption, aging fleets, crew shortages and the uncertain transition to alternative fuels.

As Allianz concludes, the industry appears to be moving toward a "new equilibrium" characterized by higher volatility, greater capital intensity and an increasing emphasis on resilience rather than efficiency alone. In 2026, maritime safety is no longer simply about preventing accidents at sea — it is about managing a rapidly expanding spectrum of interconnected global risks.