Nakilat Profits Dinged by Region's War

Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat) announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of the year ended 30 June 2026, with a net profit of QAR 857 million compared to QAR 860 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “In light of the current situation in the region and its impact on business performance, our Marine Services segment was significantly affected, with ship repair, shipping agency, and towage services experiencing a noticeable decline. Despite these challenges, we continued to fulfil our strategic role in providing LNG shipping services to our customers and took decisive cost-control measures to maintain the stability of our core operations while ensuring the highest levels of fleet reliability. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our customers under all circumstances.”

During the first half of 2026, Nakilat continued to advance its strategic growth initiatives and fleet expansion programme, which comprises a total orderbook of 40 newbuild vessels under construction at leading shipyards in South Korea and China. Throughout the period, the newbuild programme achieved a series of key construction milestones across its shipyards in South Korea, including steel-cutting, keel-laying, and vessel-launching events for both conventional LNG carriers and LPG/ammonia carriers. These milestones reflect the steady momentum of the Company’s delivery schedule, with the first newbuild deliveries on track to commence later in 2026.



