DP World, EBRD Sign $28m Loan to Electrify Constanța Terminal Operations

DP World and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a loan agreement of up to USD$28.5 million (€25 million) to support the electrification of operations at DP World’s Constanța South Container Terminal. The financing is the terminal’s first dedicated green loan and forms part of a USD$114 million (€100 million) investment program that will reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 6,000 tons per year.

The electrification program combines financing from the EBRD with grants from the European Union and the Romanian government. Alongside the EBRD loan, the project is being delivered with a USD$22.4 million (€19.7 million) grant under the EU’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), part of the Connecting Europe Facility, with the EBRD acting as the EU’s implementing partner. It has also received USD$8.56 million (€7.5 million) in funding under Romania’s Transport Programme 2021–2027.

The investment comprises two components. The first, representing an investment of USD$61.3 million (€53.8 million), will establish the core electrification infrastructure, including new electrical networks, transformer and distribution facilities, as well as shore power systems enabling vessels to connect to the port grid while at berth. It will also include a new connection to the main port power station and grid, the rehabilitation of access roads and the introduction of 10 electric terminal tractors and chargers.

The second component, representing an investment of USD$52.7 million (€46.2 million), will cover equipment including electric, remote-operated rubber-tired gantry cranes, two electric mobile harbor cranes and additional electric terminal tractors.

The electrification of the Constanța South Container Terminal is the latest in a long series of investments DP World has made to expand and modernize its operations in Constanța. In 2024, it opened a new project cargo terminal and a roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminal following a USD$74.1 million (€65 million) investment. In December 2025, the company also completed a 119,000 m² multimodal platform. These investments have further strengthened the terminal's role as a strategic gateway between Central Europe, the Black Sea region, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.