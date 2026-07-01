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Walter Takes CEO Helm at MEYER WERFT

July 1, 2026

André Walter officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 1, succeeding Bernd Eikens. Image courtesy Meyer Werft
André Walter officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 1, succeeding Bernd Eikens. Image courtesy Meyer Werft

A leadership transition is complete at German shipbuilder MEYER WERFT as André Walter officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 1, succeeding Bernd Eikens, who retired after leading the company through its financial restructuring.

Walter joins MEYER WERFT from Airbus, where he most recently served as CEO of Airbus Aerostructures GmbH and Airbus GmbH in Hamburg. An engineer by training, Walter has held a series of technical and executive leadership positions since joining Airbus in 2006, including overseeing the company's Bremen and Hamburg operations.

Walter will lead the shipbuilding group alongside Chief Restructuring Officer Ralf Schmitz and Chief Operating Officer Jörg Heidelberg.

Eikens joined MEYER WERFT in December 2023 and is credited with steering the company through its most significant financial crisis in 2024. According to the company, the shipbuilder has since stabilized financially and remains on track with a restructuring program scheduled to continue through the end of 2028.

During his tenure, MEYER WERFT delivered several high-profile vessels, including the cruise ships ASUKA III and Disney Destiny, while subsidiary NEPTUN WERFT completed multiple river cruise vessels for Viking. Eikens also oversaw a series of internal initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

"I am very much looking forward to working with the teams in Papenburg and at our subsidiary NEPTUN WERFT in Rostock," Walter said, adding that he plans to build on the progress made since restructuring began in 2024, including strengthening the order pipeline, improving internal processes, and advancing the company's corporate culture.

In a statement, Supervisory Board Chairman Christian von Lenthe credited Eikens with stabilizing the company during its most challenging period and positioning the group for renewed growth as the restructuring effort continues.


André Walter and Bernd Eikens. Image courtesy Meyer Werft 

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