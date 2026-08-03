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Lemissoler Navigation Names Bulk Vessel Pair

August 3, 2026

© Lemissoler Navigation
© Lemissoler Navigation

Lemissoler Navigation has celebrated the naming of MV Lem Azalea and MV Lem Plumeria, the first two vessels in its four-vessel dual-fuel methanol newbuilding program.

The naming ceremony took place on July 27, 2026. The two 65,000-dwt dry bulk carriers were built by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in cooperation with China Shipbuilding Trading Co. (CSTC). Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) translated Lemissoler's operational requirements and continuous owner input into the vessel design and detailed engineering, and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) contributed its classification expertise and technical guidance.

The resulting Lem65ePlus-SDARI design combines dual-fuel methanol capability with advanced hull optimization, improved propulsion efficiency, energy-saving technologies and modern environmental systems. The design received Approval in Principle from ABS in 2023.

MV Lem Azalea and MV Lem Plumeria are capable of operating on both conventional marine fuel and methanol. This flexibility will allow the vessels to maintain reliable operations while supporting the adoption of lower-carbon fuels as their availability and the required infrastructure develop.

The vessels have been designed around long-term operational efficiency and regulatory readiness, helping them remain competitive and relevant throughout the maritime energy transition. Their addition to the Lemissoler fleet represents a step towards the company's objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

Both vessels will operate under charter to Cargill.

Shipbuilding Tanker Shipbuilding And Repair Methanol Dual Fuel

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