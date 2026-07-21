First Green Methanol Bunkering of New Car Carrier Successfully Completed

EUKOR Car Carriers, SIPG Energy, and World Fuel have successfully completed the first green methanol bunkering of M/V Arctic Tern, the first vessel in the new Shaper Class series of car carriers, at the Port of Shanghai.

The operation involved the delivery of 2,800 MT of green methanol to Arctic Tern via a ship-to-ship transfer using SIPG Energy's methanol bunkering vessel M/V Hai Gang Zhi Yuan, the largest vessel of its kind in operation. The bunkering operation was carried out at Haitong Terminal, Waigaoqiao Port Area, Shanghai Port, with cargo handling operations conducted simultaneously during bunkering.

This marks EUKOR Car Carriers' first green methanol operation and the first time Arctic Tern has bunkered methanol since her delivery on July 9. The operation marked the first bunkering at Shanghai Port of green methanol produced locally in Shanghai for an international PCTC operator.

World Fuel arranged the supply and delivery of the fuel on behalf of EUKOR Car Carriers, working with SIPG Energy as the physical supplier at the Port of Shanghai.

The green methanol supplied was produced from municipal solid waste, ISCC-EU certified, and had a carbon intensity value below 25 gCO₂e/MJ.

Arctic Tern is the first of fourteen Shaper Class vessels ordered by Wallenius Wilhelmsen. With a capacity of 9,300 car equivalent units and methanol dual-fuel capability, the vessel will be operated by EUKOR Car Carriers, jointly owned by Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Motor Group. Following her first green methanol bunkering, Arctic Tern will continue her maiden voyage from Asia to Europe.

This operation follows Wallenius Wilhelmsen's announcement on July 9 that Arctic Tern would complete her first methanol bunkering shortly after delivery. The vessel entered service on routes between Asia and Europe immediately following handover from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing.