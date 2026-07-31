Subscribe
Search

France Selects Five Ports for $300M Floating Wind Investment

July 31, 2026

© Tjeerd / Adobe Stock
© Tjeerd / Adobe Stock

France has selected five ports to receive nearly $300 million (€260 million) in funding under the France 2030 investment program to support infrastructure upgrades for the country's floating offshore wind industry.

The projects, located at the ports of Cherbourg, Brest, Nantes-Saint-Nazaire, Port-la-Nouvelle and Marseille-Fos, were chosen under a 2024 call for projects aimed at adapting French port infrastructure for the manufacture, assembly and integration of floating offshore wind components.

The government said the selected projects are expected to unlock nearly $1.5 billion (€1 billion) of total port infrastructure investment, supporting the large-scale deployment of floating offshore wind in France.

The investments include the construction and modification of quays, storage areas and access roads to accommodate the oversized components used in floating offshore wind projects, enabling French ports to support future developments in both the Atlantic-English Channel and Mediterranean maritime regions.

France aims to install nearly 6 GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2040, with the government describing ports as a key element in building a coordinated industrial network and supporting the country's decarbonization and industrial sovereignty objectives.

Ports Renewable Energy Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/mozZz

July Russian Oil Exports From Western Ports Fall Amidst...
© Adobe Stock/Lucia

Drone Fire Engulfs Two Gas Tankers at Damietta Port
© DP World

DP World Completes Dredging Milestone for Senegalese...
© Adobe Stock/glebzter

EU Wheat Prices Drop 6% as Ukraine Discusses Shipping...
© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits St Petersburg Oil Terminal
(Credit: Exmar)

Nord Gas to Supply LNG Regasification System for Exmar...

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Sponsored

Lowering the Cost of Cargo Handling Without Relying on Imported Oil or Strained Grids

Lowering the Cost of Cargo Handling Without Relying on Imported Oil or Strained Grids

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Logistics News

France Selects Five Ports for $300M Floating Wind Investment

France Selects Five Ports for $300M Floating Wind Investment

July Russian Oil Exports From Western Ports Fall Amidst Black Sea Attacks

July Russian Oil Exports From Western Ports Fall Amidst Black Sea Attacks

Travis Niederhauser Appointed Company President at Phoenix

Travis Niederhauser Appointed Company President at Phoenix

Hybrid Mobile Harbor Crane Commissioned for Port of Gulfport

Hybrid Mobile Harbor Crane Commissioned for Port of Gulfport

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Saudi Aramco, Sonatrach and Sonatrach increase LPG prices in August
Satellite images reveal oil spillage from a shadow fleet tanker off Oman
ADNOC purchases tankers amid Red Sea and Hormuz crises that reshape the oil trade