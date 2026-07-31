France Selects Five Ports for $300M Floating Wind Investment

France has selected five ports to receive nearly $300 million (€260 million) in funding under the France 2030 investment program to support infrastructure upgrades for the country's floating offshore wind industry.

The projects, located at the ports of Cherbourg, Brest, Nantes-Saint-Nazaire, Port-la-Nouvelle and Marseille-Fos, were chosen under a 2024 call for projects aimed at adapting French port infrastructure for the manufacture, assembly and integration of floating offshore wind components.

The government said the selected projects are expected to unlock nearly $1.5 billion (€1 billion) of total port infrastructure investment, supporting the large-scale deployment of floating offshore wind in France.

The investments include the construction and modification of quays, storage areas and access roads to accommodate the oversized components used in floating offshore wind projects, enabling French ports to support future developments in both the Atlantic-English Channel and Mediterranean maritime regions.

France aims to install nearly 6 GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2040, with the government describing ports as a key element in building a coordinated industrial network and supporting the country's decarbonization and industrial sovereignty objectives.