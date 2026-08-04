Carnival Cruise Line Implement Jotun Hull Cleaning Solution

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) has signed an agreement with Jotun to implement Hull Skating Solution (HSS), becoming the first cruise operator to use this robotic proactive hull cleaning technology. With this commitment, Carnival continues to utilise innovation and technology to reduce emissions and protect biodiversity.



As one of the world’s largest and most influential cruise brands, Carnival’s adoption of HSS to its vessel Carnival Pride marks an important shift for the wider industry. The technology enables proactive hull cleaning, ensuring vessels maintain an always clean hull across typical cruise operations. This proactive approach also reduces fuel consumption, cuts carbon emissions, and protects biodiversity.



"Maintaining a clean hull is essential for efficient ship operations, and the Hull Skating Solutions allows us to take a more proactive approach to hull maintenance," said Jari Oinas, AVP of fuel performance and decarbonization at Carnival Cruise Line. "As we evaluate the technology aboard Carnival Pride, we see strong potential to support ship performance while advancing our long-term sustainability goals."



Carnival’s move is the first introduction of the Jotun’s, the global leader of marine coatings, robotic hull cleaning solution in the cruise sector.



“Carnival is demonstrating real leadership by embracing new technology that ensures consistently clean hulls and reduced environmental impact,” says Stein Kjølberg, Regional Vice President Americas for Jotun. “With our 100-year long track record in hull performance, and with presence in the US for over 50 years, we are proud to support an American icon that is both ambitious and forwardleaning.”



In addition to the HullSkater device, the agreement includes compatible hull coating, continuous monitoring and hull inspections, hull performance transparency through Jotun’s digital reporting solutions, and an always clean hull guarantee. Jotun recently received independent verification from DNV, verifying an always clean hull for vessels using HSS, with no measurable speed loss.



For cruise operators, the ability to inspect and clean the hull before sailing to the next destination is particularly valuable. By maintaining a clean hull, Carnival can support fuel efficiency, minimise speed loss and reduce the risk of transferring invasive species between various waters and ports.





