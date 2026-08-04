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Strike Hinders Argentina Grain Port Activity

August 4, 2026

Credit: Adobe Stock/glebzter
Credit: Adobe Stock/glebzter

A strike by maritime workers is preventing ships from entering and leaving Argentina's grains ports, export and processing chamber CIARA-CEC said on Tuesday, disrupting activity in one of the world's leading grain suppliers.

Gustavo Idigoras, president of CIARA-CEC, which represents grain exporters and processors, told Reuters that the strike has paralyzed activity at all grain ports in the country.

The strike follows a government decree deregulating river navigation services. A union representing river pilots and captains said the changes could reduce demand for Argentine river pilots and put jobs at risk.

The union said it is preparing legal action to challenge the decree.

Argentina is the world's largest exporter of soybean meal and oil, as well as a major corn and wheat supplier, with most shipments moving through ports along the Parana River.

The duration of the strike and the number of vessels affected were not immediately clear.

(Reuters)

Strike Wheat Argentina Agricultural Export

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