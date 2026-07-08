BCT Gdynia Receives Two LHM 550 Harbor Cranes

Liebherr has delivered two LHM 550 mobile harbor cranes to Baltic Container Terminal Gdynia following a tender supported by EU funding and governed by a fixed June 2026 delivery schedule.

The new units are configured for container handling and complement two existing LHM 400 cranes already in service at the terminal. Equipped with Pactronic, the cranes are designed to improve energy efficiency during demanding handling cycles, while electric-drive readiness enables retrofit at a later stage. The machines also feature dimensioned supporting pads adapted to the berth structure.

The LHM 550 is well suited to ports balancing scale, versatility and berth-side adaptability. Alongside container handling performance, the project scope includes extended warranty coverage for key components, metal structures and paint systems, supporting long-term asset protection in a demanding maritime environment.

Supporting a growing gateway in the Port of Gdynia