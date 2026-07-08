BCT Gdynia Receives Two LHM 550 Harbor Cranes

Liebherr has delivered two LHM 550 mobile harbor cranes to Baltic Container Terminal Gdynia following a tender supported by EU funding and governed by a fixed June 2026 delivery schedule.
The new units are configured for container handling and complement two existing LHM 400 cranes already in service at the terminal. Equipped with Pactronic, the cranes are designed to improve energy efficiency during demanding handling cycles, while electric-drive readiness enables retrofit at a later stage. The machines also feature dimensioned supporting pads adapted to the berth structure.
The LHM 550 is well suited to ports balancing scale, versatility and berth-side adaptability. Alongside container handling performance, the project scope includes extended warranty coverage for key components, metal structures and paint systems, supporting long-term asset protection in a demanding maritime environment.
Supporting a growing gateway in the Port of Gdynia
Container handling at the terminal began in 1979 and the site has been part of ICTSI since 2003. The terminal serves as a key link in Polish and Baltic logistics, with access to road and rail corridors and the distinction of being the only terminal in Gdynia able to accommodate full-length container trains to southern Poland and Central Europe.
Its current handling capacity stands at around 1 million TEU, with total throughput reaching 558,331 TEU in 2025 and rail accounting for roughly 20 per cent of volume. Recent quay works have already enabled the terminal to receive vessels of up to 400 meters in length, while further development is expected to support berth handling capacity of between 1.2 million and 1.6 million TEU depending on final crane configuration.