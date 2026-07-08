Jonathan Oak Appointed as Senior War Underwriter at NorthStandard

NorthStandard has appointed Jonathan Oak as Senior War Underwriter.

Oak joins from the UK War Risks Club and brings experience in war risks underwriting, including advising shipowners operating in complex and rapidly evolving threat environments. He will report to James Sutton, Head of Hull & War at NorthStandard.

NorthStandard’s Hull & War team combines technical underwriting with rapid decision-making and practical support for Members operating in higher-risk regions. Its ability to write 100% placements provides Members and brokers with a route to securing cover.

"I am delighted to join NorthStandard at such an important time for the maritime industry," said Oak. "The Club has a strong reputation in Hull & War, and I look forward to working with colleagues, brokers and Members to continue developing our offering and delivering the high levels of service for which NorthStandard is recognized.”