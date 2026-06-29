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Heritage Capital Group Appoints Jamie McCurry as Industry Specialist

June 29, 2026

© Heritage Capital Group
© Heritage Capital Group

Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, has announced the appointment of former Georgia Ports Authority leader Jamie McCurry as an industry specialist in its Savannah office. Jamie will leverage his extensive industry experience and leadership background to advise clients on strategic planning, operational improvement, and M&A opportunities within the transportation, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

“I’m excited to join Heritage Capital Group and bring my experience in transportation, logistics, and infrastructure to support clients,” said McCurry. “Heritage has built a strong reputation for delivering thoughtful, strategic advice, and I look forward to helping companies identify opportunities, improve operations, and execute on complex transactions in an increasingly dynamic market.”

Prior to joining Heritage, he spent nearly 24 years with the Georgia Ports Authority, serving in a series of senior leadership roles, most recently as Chief Administrative Officer. In that role, he led critical enterprise functions including contracts and planning, purchasing, risk management, navigation programs, government affairs, community relations, and board governance, while supporting major capital projects and long-term strategic initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Jamie worked with Brasseler USA, where he held roles in product management and national sales. He led new product launches, developed market strategies, and managed customer-facing initiatives across North America, building a strong foundation in business development and commercial execution. 

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Furman University and a Master of Science in Transportation Management from the University of Denver.

In addition to his professional work, Jamie has been actively involved in civic leadership throughout his career. He currently serves as board chair for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, has previously chaired Leadership Georgia, and Junior Achievement of Coastal Georgia, and served on the boards of United Way of the Coastal Empire, the Savannah Community Foundation, Camp Sunshine, Elevate Savannah, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

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