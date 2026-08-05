Argentinian Grain Ports Resume Normal Operations After Strike

Argentina's grain ports returned to normal operations on Wednesday after a strike by maritime pilots paused the country's foreign trade for roughly 24 hours, Guillermo Wade, the head of a ports industry chamber said.

The stoppage was lifted on Tuesday after the government suspended a deregulation decree and negotiated a reduction in sector tariffs.

Maritime pilots responsible for docking and departing vessels at major commercial ports staged the strike to protest the deregulation decree.

At least 45 vessels were affected during the work stoppage.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, the third-largest exporter of corn and a key global wheat supplier.

(Reuters)