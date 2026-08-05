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Argentinian Grain Ports Resume Normal Operations After Strike

August 5, 2026

Credit: Adobe Stock/glebzter
Credit: Adobe Stock/glebzter

Argentina's grain ports returned to normal operations on Wednesday after a strike by maritime pilots paused the country's foreign trade for roughly 24 hours, Guillermo Wade, the head of a ports industry chamber said.

The stoppage was lifted on Tuesday after the government suspended a deregulation decree and negotiated a reduction in sector tariffs.

  • Maritime pilots responsible for docking and departing vessels at major commercial ports staged the strike to protest the deregulation decree.

  • At least 45 vessels were affected during the work stoppage.

  • Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, the third-largest exporter of corn and a key global wheat supplier.

(Reuters)

Port Strike Wheat Argentina Agricultural Export

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